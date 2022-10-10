Obituary: McGowan, Elizabeth Ann “Penny”

Elizabeth Ann “Penny” McGowan, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 28, 1944, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Chester A. and Ina M. Flesher Keffer. Penny had previously worked at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee, IL, for over 24 years. She enjoyed collecting cardinals and lighthouses and writing poetry. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

Penny is survived by her children, Erin Munday of Tavares, FL, Adam Munday (Susan) of Kankakee, IL, and Patrick Munday of Parkersburg; her sister, Regina Brown (Charlie) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones, Lucas Jones, Nichole Lobue, William Sharp, and Alyse Sharp; great-grandchildren, Elijah Sharp, Lance West, Urijah Kenny, Audrey, and Cain Lobue and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McGowan; brother, James “Howard” Keffer, and sister, Rhonda Morgan.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 10, 2022, at the New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of services Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or the Humane Society in memory of Penny.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the McGowan family.

