Obituary: Morrison, Betty E.

Betty E. Morrison, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday morning, October 7, 2022, at the Willows Center.

She was born December 15, 1938, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late Harrison and Hilda Hoselton Robinson.

She is survived by her brothers, James Robinson and Bob Robinson, both of Parkersburg, and Dave (Eileen) Robinson of Cairo, sister-in-law, Shirley Robinson of Vienna; children and step-children, Cindy Rebel of Parkersburg, Sharon (Bob) Murray of Vienna, Terry (Lisa) Schultz of Mineral Wells, Sue (Ivan) Barker, Scott (Marilyn) Morrison and Sheila (Eddy) Satow all of Parkersburg; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Morrison, and brother, William “Bill” Robinson.

Betty had made her final requests known with prearrangements. In keeping with her final wishes, a memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastors Glenn Cottrill and Jacob Cottrill officiating. Services will conclude at Evergreen North Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.

