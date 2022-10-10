Obituary: Richards, Mary L.

Mary L. Richards, 89, of Harrisville, died Oct. 9, 2022, at Pine View Nursing and Rehab. In Harrisville.

She was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Cornwallis, WV, the daughter of the late Everett and Sylvia Moore Fittrow. Mary was retired from the US Postal Service, having worked in Harrisville. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed puzzles, reading, and spending time with her grandkids.

Mary is survived by one son, Teddy Richards (Rosemary) of Harrisville; sister, Betty Richards of GA; grandchildren, Angie Backus of Harrisville and Stacey L. Minigh (Paul) of Huntington; and great-grandchildren, Trenton, Teagan, Ryan, Reagan, and Anniston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Richards; daughter, Marcia Layfield Backus; infant son, Alan Richards; grandson, Chris Layfield; sister Della Gass; and brothers, Ronnie Fittrow and Jerry Fittrow.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.