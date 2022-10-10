Obituary: Stout, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Stout, 84, of Belleville, passed away on October 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on December 26, 1937, in Penn Township, PA, the son of the late Ray and Flossie Glover Stout.

Robert proudly served his country in the US Air Force for six years, stationed in the U.S. and Europe. He retired from GE Plastics in 1995 after thirty-two years. He was a mechanic and loved repairing things. Robert had a servant’s heart and enjoyed helping others by mowing their lawn or repairing equipment. Robert belonged to the Lubeck United Methodist Church, where he had served as a Church Trustee and treasurer of the AWT Sunday School Class. He was a big supporter of the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed mowing the fire department lawn. His life centered around his faith and family, especially spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Robert and Elwilda cared for many foster children over the years.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife, Elwilda I. Stout, beloved children Carolyn Stout of Parkersburg, Robert L. Stout, Jr of Covington, GA, Julia Miller (Brian) of Southport, NC, thirteen grandchildren Chessie Rymer (Bob), Bobbie Mullins (Jayson), Samantha Minnie (Charlie), Austin Marshall (Carla), Carla Bever, Jennifer Ruble (Tim), David Bever, Robert L. Stout III (Tiffany), John Stout, Kayleigh Miller, Anna Endalew (Selam), Phillip Miller (Shelby), Audrey Doepker (Joshua), eighteen great-grandchildren, sisters Phylis Barnett, Mildred Lantz, Sharon Cunningham, Shelia Barrett, many nieces, nephews and several foster children, including Amber Andersen Dreese.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M., October 15, 2022, with a memorial service at 11:00 A.M., at the Lubeck United Methodist Church with Pastor Rodney Blanchard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lubeck United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

