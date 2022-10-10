Obituary: Stull, Mary

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
Mary Stull, 60, of Marietta, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 20, 1962, in Washington County to Collie and Alice (Holland) Stull.

Mary is survived by her children Amanda (John Jr.) Scoggan, Mary (Mitch) Potts, Ronald Myers, and Chad Myers. She is also survived by several grandchildren, brothers, and a sister.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by several brothers.

A celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting her family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

