Obituary: Stutler, Robert, Jr.

We are devastated to announce the unexpected death of Bob (sideshow) Stutler, 50, at his home in Parkersburg on October 5, 2022.

Bob worked as a rig hand in the oil fields for several years before having to leave for unforeseen reasons. He moved on to trade school and became an accomplished taxidermist, owning his own business. After many years and making the decision to hang taxidermy up, Bob moved on to commercial and residential painting, laughingly calling himself “Picasso.” Those who were close to Bob knew of his vivacious personality and strength to speak his mind (like it or not). Bob’s passion was the outdoors, including hunting with his wife, ATV riding, his annual Father’s Day fishing trip to Lake Erie with his dad and close friend, but most of all, hosting parties at the river lot, cooking for a crowd on his smoker. Bob’s heartstrings were pulled by all four grandbabies, following all of Cole’s ATV races, Avery’s softball, Bryar’s artistic ability, and “play boxing” with John Jr.

Bob is survived by his heart and soul, wife of thirty-two amazing years, Jill Stutler; two daughters Keyshell and Tori Stutler; four precious grandchildren, Cole, Avery, Bryar, and John Jr.; parents Dave and Pattie Cowan; grandmother Ernestine Cowan; three brothers Jeff, Mike, and TJ Stutler; and in-laws Colin and Karen Mitchell; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by grandparents Bryson and Marie Harris and Howard Cowan; and sister Chrissy. Bob will be deeply missed by all, including his extended family from the Front Row and Shammys.

Upon the family’s wishes, Bob will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 6:00 PM, with Janet Richards officiating.

