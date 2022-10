West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million in federal grants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $8.1 million to fire departments in 22 counties across West Virginia, many of which are in NCWV.

The following fire departments received awards as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program:

$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County)

$715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County)

$619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County)

$488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County)

$476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County)

$431,818 – Bedington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (Berkeley County)

$404,185 – Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Kanawha County)

$338,009 – City of Wheeling (Ohio/Marshall County)

$320,388 – Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department (Lewis County)

$237,580 – West Side Volunteer Fire Department (Kanawha County)

$204,761 – Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Department (Jackson County)

$200,380 – White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services (Greenbrier County)

$170,128 – East Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Mingo County)

$167,047 – City of Saint Marys (Pleasants County)

$159,753 – Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department (Nicholas County)

$148,909 – Nicholas County Commission (Nicholas County)

$145,146 – Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (Nicholas County)

$103,809 – Short Gap Volunteer Fire Company (Mineral County)

$84,761 – Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department (Wood County)

$52,377 – Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department (Doddridge County)

$49,523 – Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department (Mason County)

$47,404 – Maysville Volunteer Fire Company (Grant County)

$35,497 – Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department (Summers County)

$9,523 – Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department (Cabell County)

The Folsom Volunteer Fire Department in Wetzel County also received an award of $1,510,735 as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant.

The funding was announced by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

