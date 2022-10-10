Williamstown Lions Club hit the streets for National White Cane Day

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One Williamstown group hit the streets to help make sure everyone gets the help they need for eye exams, glasses and surgeries.

Lions Club members grabbed their white canes and buckets and hit the streets of Williamstown to ask the community for donations in their national White Cane Day.

According to the Lions Club International, the White Cane signifies that the person using it is blind or visually impaired.

Donations collected Monday help the organization’s mission of providing eye exams and eye glasses for people who are underinsured or uninsured.

The money also helps fund the training and care of guide dogs and goes towards services needed from the West Virginia Sight Foundation.

Shelley Petty has used the Williamstown Lions Club to travel to and from Morgantown on multiple occasions for services.

Those services required her to have a driver, that’s where the club stepped in.

“Without their help, I couldn’t have been able to get that done at all,” Petty said,

Sharon Chambers, the vice president of the Williamstown Lions club says events like this are important to let the community know the club is there to help them.

“We want to get out for the public to know that the Lions Club is here to help you with anything pertaining to your eyesight, surgeries, exams, even like I said, getting the leader dogs.”

Petty said that getting the club’s help has made her realize the great need in our area for these services.

“It made me feel so cared about and it made me feel appreciated and I appreciated them so much and they were so kind.”

Petty says she’ll most likely continue to use the club for help.

