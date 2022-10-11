Angel Tree program starts for Marietta Salvation Army

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Angel Tree program is starting back up again with the Marietta Salvation Army.

Officials with the Marietta Salvation Army say they are looking forward to the new Angel Tree season.

Last year was the first time for the current commanding officers for the Marietta chapter, the Hughes.

They say they helped give over two hundred families gifts last Christmas season.

The Salvation Army will be looking to add more to the Angel Tree program, as they’ll be looking to give away more than just presents this time around.

“This year, we’re doing Christmas and Thanksgiving. So, they’re going to get a bag of food with stuffing and stuff that’s non-perishable. And then we’ll give them a gift card so they can go get turkey or whatever is going to be available that time,” says commanding officer, Rosemary Hughes.

For more information on the Angel Tree program and how to apply, you can dial 740-373-4043.

