Mid-Ohio Valley’s Heart Walk raises awareness and funding for heart related research

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two years back from a virtual event the annual Heart walk has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This year the walk will take place at Parkersburg City Park this Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Development Director, Amanda Sosebee, said the purpose of the walk is to get everyone together in the community up and moving and promoting a healthier lifestyle, all while raising awareness and money to help save lives.

But the awareness isn’t only for research for the heart the American Heart Association will also research other areas of health.

”It is bigger than just [the heart] we’re doing a lot of things with equal to healthcare, healthcare access, blood pressure and diabetes and healthy eating with lifestyle. So, there is a lot of things that go into that,” Sosebee said.

If you are not able to make the event Thursday you can post pictures or videos to the heart association’s facebook page. You will also be able to donate if you click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.