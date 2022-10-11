Mid-Ohio Valley’s Heart Walk raises awareness and funding for heart related research

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two years back from a virtual event the annual Heart walk has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This year the walk will take place at Parkersburg City Park this Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Development Director, Amanda Sosebee, said the purpose of the walk is to get everyone together in the community up and moving and promoting a healthier lifestyle, all while raising awareness and money to help save lives.

But the awareness isn’t only for research for the heart the American Heart Association will also research other areas of health.

”It is bigger than just [the heart] we’re doing a lot of things with equal to healthcare, healthcare access, blood pressure and diabetes and healthy eating with lifestyle. So, there is a lot of things that go into that,” Sosebee said.

If you are not able to make the event Thursday you can post pictures or videos to the heart association’s facebook page. You will also be able to donate if you click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

Latest News

Angel Tree program starts for Marietta Salvation Army
Angel Tree program starts for Marietta Salvation Army
Ohio Supreme Court orders Democratic candidate onto ballot
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice proposes bill to eliminate vehicle tax
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released