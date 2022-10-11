Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. on the 11000 block of Emerson Avenue Friday, October 7.

Original Story

Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the driver of the vehicle was driving southbound on Route 2 when Bird came into traffic with a bike.

The crash remains under investigation.  No other details are being released at this time.

