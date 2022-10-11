Obituary: Carmichael, Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee Carmichael, 59, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 10, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born February 2, 1963, a son of Joe Carmichael and Shelby Jean Wade.

Joseph attended Christian Life Center. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques, fishing, and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loving son and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Shelby Wade; brothers, Randy (Judy) Carmichael, Alan Carmichael, Jim (Kim) Wade; sister, Sheila (Duane) Munday, Lisa (Keith) Fought, Linda Wade, Patricia (Richard) Westfall; fur baby, Andy and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Wade, and stepbrother, Wayne Wade.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rev David Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Carmichael/Wade family.

