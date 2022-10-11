Obituary: Carmichael, Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee Carmichael Obit
Joseph Lee Carmichael Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Lee Carmichael, 59, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 10, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born February 2, 1963, a son of Joe Carmichael and Shelby Jean Wade.

Joseph attended Christian Life Center. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques, fishing, and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loving son and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Shelby Wade; brothers, Randy (Judy) Carmichael, Alan Carmichael, Jim (Kim) Wade; sister, Sheila (Duane) Munday, Lisa (Keith) Fought, Linda Wade, Patricia (Richard) Westfall; fur baby, Andy and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Wade, and stepbrother, Wayne Wade.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rev David Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Carmichael/Wade family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richards, Mary L.
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Leota G. Grimm Obit
Obituary: Grimm, Leota G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Flowers, Elizabeth A.
George Arthur Hinkle Obit
Obituary: Hinkle, George Arthur
Eva Mae Null Patterson Obit
Obituary: Patterson, Eva Mae Null