Obituary: Clifford “Luke” MacAulay

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clifford “Luke” MacAulay, 47, Belpre, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. 

He was born December 31, 1974, in Marietta. The son of Francis X. MacAulay II and Donna Sue Webb. Luke graduated from Monacan, Virginia. He loved being with his children, playing his guitar, listening to music, and spending time at The Outer Banks with his family.

He is survived by his parents and children. Kyle, Cassady, Logan, and his step-son Keith Emerick and the mother of his children Lisa Emerick and his siblings Mark, Francis III, Kim, and step Mother Julie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and Uncle Bo, stepfather Bud Farley and stepmother Darla MacAulay.

Abiding by his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of His Life will be at a later date.

