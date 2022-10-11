Obituary: Flowers, Elizabeth A.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Elizabeth A. Flowers, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Pleasants County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Twiala (Lamp) Reed.

She is survived by her son Steven Flowers (Lisa) of Parkersburg; two daughters, Melanie Nichols (Steve) of Parkersburg and Jennifer Roberts of Vienna; six grandchildren, Shawn Nichols, Jeremy Nichols, Kayla Flowers, Taylor Flowers, Elizabeth Roberts, and Chase Roberts; six great-grandchildren Gracelynne, Gunner, Penelope, Paityn, Damian, and Alexis; and a brother Joseph Reed (Jacki).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Flowers, and sister Martha Casto.

Services will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

