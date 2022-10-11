Obituary: Grimm, Leota G.

Leota G. Grimm, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 2, 1940, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Henry and Edna Atkinson Kight. She was a graduate of Calhoun High School and Mountain State Business College.

Leota worked at Corning and later Schott Scientific Glassworks, retiring with 39 years of service as a secretary in the Quality Control Dept. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday School Secretary and volunteered with Vacation Bible School.

Leota loved spending time chatting and laughing with “The Gihon Gang.”

Leota is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Stephens (Vern); granddaughter, Brittany Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Radabaugh.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, with Rev. Ted Osgood officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Grimm family.

