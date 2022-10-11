Obituary: Hinkle, George Arthur

George Arthur Hinkle passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022.

He was born March 28, 1939, in Upshur County, WV, son of the late Verlin J. Hinkle and Elizabeth Virginia Phipps Hinkle.

George was a long-time resident of Parkersburg. He worked at E.I. Dupont, Washington Works, for 32 years. He also worked at the A&P store for several years.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Carol Barickman Hinkle; two sons, Timothy Scott of Tallassee, AL, Eric of Phoenix, AZ; three brothers, Richard Hinkle of Parkersburg, Dani (Debbie) Hinkle, David (Delores) Hinkle all of Buckhannon, WV; sister, Sandra Kimble of Buckhannon; one grandson; one granddaughter; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael, and one grandson, Jason.

The family requests no gifts. Please make a donation to your favorite charity- Alzheimer’s research, hospice, boys & girls club, etc.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

