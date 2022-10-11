Obituary: Hodge, Stephen James

Stephen James Hodge passed away on October 7th, 2022. Born to Raymond Charles and Nettie Sue (Randle) Hodge on December 28, 1950.

He was a dedicated servant of the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Celia; 2 children, Matt (Jessica) Hodge and Kate (Tom) Fagan; and 17 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 12) at 11:00 am on the family farm in Lower Salem. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

