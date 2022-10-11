Obituary: Hodge, Stephen James

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
Stephen James Hodge passed away on October 7th, 2022. Born to Raymond Charles and Nettie Sue (Randle) Hodge on December 28, 1950.

He was a dedicated servant of the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Celia; 2 children, Matt (Jessica) Hodge and Kate (Tom) Fagan; and 17 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 12) at 11:00 am on the family farm in Lower Salem.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richards, Mary L.
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

