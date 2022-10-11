Obituary: Patterson, Eva Mae Null

Eva Mae Null Patterson Obit
Eva Mae Null Patterson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eva Mae Null Patterson, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the lord Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born March 11, 1927, in Wirt County, WV. A daughter of the late Isaac and Goldie Joy Null.

Eva retired from Corning Glass Company, where she worked in glass production. After retiring, Eva devoted her days to babysitting Zachary Lane. She enjoyed collecting rocks, gardening, camping, and attending church at Apostolic Hour of Prayer.

She is survived by two sons, Glen Patterson Jr. (Brenna) of Rockport and Ron Patterson (Neva), of Parkersburg; a brother, Perry Null (Shirley) of Belpre, OH; three grandchildren, Zachary Patterson, Glen Patterson III (Veronica), and Julie Wheaton; two great-grandchildren, Kort and Cameron Patterson; great great grandson, Hudson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen R. Patterson Sr.; six brothers, Hollie, Hobert, Russ, Lee, Carl, and Burl Null; one grandson, Glen Patterson IV.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with John Longfellow officiating.

Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV.

Visitation will take place 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richards, Mary L.
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Leota G. Grimm Obit
Obituary: Grimm, Leota G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Flowers, Elizabeth A.
George Arthur Hinkle Obit
Obituary: Hinkle, George Arthur
Joseph Lee Carmichael Obit
Obituary: Carmichael, Joseph Lee