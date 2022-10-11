Obituary: Patterson, Eva Mae Null

Eva Mae Null Patterson, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the lord Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born March 11, 1927, in Wirt County, WV. A daughter of the late Isaac and Goldie Joy Null.

Eva retired from Corning Glass Company, where she worked in glass production. After retiring, Eva devoted her days to babysitting Zachary Lane. She enjoyed collecting rocks, gardening, camping, and attending church at Apostolic Hour of Prayer.

She is survived by two sons, Glen Patterson Jr. (Brenna) of Rockport and Ron Patterson (Neva), of Parkersburg; a brother, Perry Null (Shirley) of Belpre, OH; three grandchildren, Zachary Patterson, Glen Patterson III (Veronica), and Julie Wheaton; two great-grandchildren, Kort and Cameron Patterson; great great grandson, Hudson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen R. Patterson Sr.; six brothers, Hollie, Hobert, Russ, Lee, Carl, and Burl Null; one grandson, Glen Patterson IV.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with John Longfellow officiating.

Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV.

Visitation will take place 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

