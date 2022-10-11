Obituary: Perrine, Terry

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
Terry Perrine, 73, of Marietta, passed away on October 10, 2022, at his home.

Terry was born November 25, 1948, in Newport, Ohio, to Jim and Donna Perrine.

He graduated from Newport. Terry was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He married Marilyn Ritchie on May 11, 1982.

Terry attended Freedom Gate Church. He loved fishing and spending time with his children and his grandchildren.

Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, Marilyn Perrine; his son Jared Perrine; stepson Dean Robinson; grandchildren Zach, Levi, and Cole Robinson; five great-grandchildren; and brother Curtis Perrine.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 14th at 1 PM at Freedom Gate Church, 104 Tennis Center Dr., Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Rodney Lord officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

