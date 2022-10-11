Obituary: Smith, William D.

William D. Smith, 69, of Marietta, passed away at 9:30 pm, Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born March 8, 1953, in Stark, Ohio, a son of Ralph and Lula Stacy Smith.

Bill loved his cats and enjoyed watching Westerns on TV and Buckeye Football.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Smith, daughter Felicia Smith; brothers Russell and Steve Smith; grandchildren: Tanner and McKinnzy Smith and Robert and Francisco Bisbal.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 14) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

