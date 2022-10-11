Ohio Supreme Court orders Democratic candidate onto ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered a Democratic state legislative candidate to be listed on November ballots, after a tie had been broken against her by the state’s Republican elections chief.

In its 4-3 ruling Tuesday, the high court found that Republican Secretary Frank LaRose and the two GOP members of the Athens County Board of Elections who voted against placing Tanya Conrath on the Nov. 8 ballot ``acted in clear disregard of applicable law.’’

Conrath is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Jay Edwards for eastern Ohio’s 94th House District, which includes all or part of Athens, Meigs, Morgan and Washington counties.

