Red Cross sending more volunteers to help Hurricane Ian victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is continuing to provide support to people displaced in Florida because of Hurricane Ian.

Red Cross volunteers in Florida say the disaster response is down to roughly 12 shelters from Venice to Daytona with about two thousand clients total.

They say that feeding and sheltering will likely take another month or longer.

Because of this, another wave of volunteers will be coming to help those still in need.

This includes some new volunteers with the Red Cross, who say they know full well what it’s like to be displaced from their home after a disaster.

“It started out with us. We had our home fire in Vienna,” says Larissa Rockhold. “We got displaced and we decided that we wanted to be able to give back. And this is our way of helping and giving back and knowing that we know how it feels.”

Larissa and her husband Steven are on their way to Florida now with another volunteer from the Ohio River Valley chapter.

The Rockholds will be distributing emergency supplies to those in need.

If you would like to join the Red Cross as a volunteer, you can click on the link for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.