Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob Pantelidis

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Jacob Pantelidis, a senior from Waterford High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

For his final year playing football for the Wildcats, Jacob stepped into a new position: quarterback.

After moving positions to help his team out throughout his tenure, Jacob says this has been his favorite position to play.

The Wildcats started off the season at 1-3 but the play of Pantelidis as well as the other Wildcats, the team has now clinched a spot on the playoffs.

Jacob plans to attend college following his graduation from Waterford.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.