Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob Pantelidis
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Jacob Pantelidis, a senior from Waterford High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
For his final year playing football for the Wildcats, Jacob stepped into a new position: quarterback.
After moving positions to help his team out throughout his tenure, Jacob says this has been his favorite position to play.
The Wildcats started off the season at 1-3 but the play of Pantelidis as well as the other Wildcats, the team has now clinched a spot on the playoffs.
Jacob plans to attend college following his graduation from Waterford.
