Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob Pantelidis

SAW: Jacob Pantelidis
SAW: Jacob Pantelidis(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Jacob Pantelidis, a senior from Waterford High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

For his final year playing football for the Wildcats, Jacob stepped into a new position: quarterback.

After moving positions to help his team out throughout his tenure, Jacob says this has been his favorite position to play.

The Wildcats started off the season at 1-3 but the play of Pantelidis as well as the other Wildcats, the team has now clinched a spot on the playoffs.

Jacob plans to attend college following his graduation from Waterford.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Officials investigating vehicle vs. bicyclist wreck on Emerson Avenue. The call came in around...
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

Latest News

Williamstown Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - Williamstown Fort Frye
Hurricane Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 11 - Hurricane PSHS
Wheeling Park PHS
WTAP News @ 11 - Wheeling Park PHS
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to help those underprivileged