United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - The United Methodist Church, long a mainstay of the American religious scene, is beginning to fracture. Hundreds of churches have already disaffiliated from the denomination this year, with hundreds more moving toward the exits.

Many plan to join the newly created Global Methodist Church, formed by conservatives frustrated by continued defiance of denominational bans on same-sex marriages and the ordaining of openly LGBTQ pastors.

So far the majority of congregations are staying, but several of the largest are planning to leave.

The breakup comes amid mutual accusations of hardball tactics and spreading falsehoods.

