Day one of early voting in Washington County for the November General Election

Poll Workers get training for election
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wednesday was the first day of early voting in Washington County.

Starting at 8 A.M., the Washington County Board of Elections opened their doors and people started casting their votes for the November general election.

So far, 158 through the scanner today, according to officials.

There are 28 days of early voting. Mandy Amos reminded that people wanting to vote will need to bring a drivers license or a state ID card. If someone doesn’t have either of those, a bank statement or utility bill with their name and current address can be used as a substitute.

Mandy Amos, the director of the Washington county board of Elections, says early voting could be beneficial for some hoping to vote.

”It is good for a lot of people, because a lot of time people work different hours so this gives you plenty of time to vote ahead of time If you work long hours, like a 12 hour shift, it’s good for election, because on election day you only have a certain amount of time.”

Amos said the Board of Elections office is the only place people can cast their early votes. That address is 204 Davis Avenue, Suite B, Marietta, OH 45750.

Poll workers were also getting their training today. Amos said if anyone is interested in being a poll worker, there will be two more trainings Thursday at 10 A.M. and 1 P.M.

The training consists of how to use the machines and how to handle different situations that may arise on voting days. This includes how to handle situations where emotions might become involved.

Amos said to call the office first at (740) 374-6828. From there they will give more information for the training.

Washington County Poll Worker Training was held on the first day of early voting.(Alexa Griffey)
Washington County Poll Worker Training was held on the first day of early voting.(Alexa Griffey)

