Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?

School bus safety week starts Monday October 17th. In preparation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure drivers are aware of what they need to do to keep everyone safe.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar is the Marietta Post Commander.

Lieutenant Chesar says this week of safety awareness is important to help keep the the kids, bus drivers, and motorists around the school bus safe. He says no one wants to see a child get hurt.... especially one just trying to go to and from school.

Troopers follow school buses periodically throughout the year and have been doing it since school has started. This year they’re going to have a more concentrated effort during the school bus safety week. Officers are going to be watching school buses on their route more than usual, according to Chesar.

With this in mind, Chesar shared some reminders for the public.

“When the school bus gets ready to stop, the lights come on and they’re yellow. And then when they’re actually stopped, they’re red. And at that time you’re not supposed to stop them. On a two lane road or if you’re on a one lane road passing them going the same way, it is illegal and people can lose their license if they do decide to do that and they’re caught.”

Lieutenant Chesar said school bus drivers are encouraged to call those violations in to the highway patrol where they will investigate them

