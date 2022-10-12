Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash.

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.

I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to take alternative routes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Police Lights
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Ohio candidates on November ballot attend legislative forum
Ohio candidates on November ballot attend legislative forum
State Representative Republican Jay Edwards will officially face Democrat Tanya Conrath on the...
Ohio Supreme Court rules to put Tanya Conrath on ballot
A structure fire was reported on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street in Parkersburg, according to...
Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street
A fire broke out during the lunch hour Feb. 22 in Shreveport. The fire on Weinstock Street was...
UPDATE: Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road