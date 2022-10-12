Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road

By Alexa Griffey and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, a structure fire is being fought on the 700 block of Ridge Road.

The call came in at 8:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

