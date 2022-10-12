Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, a structure fire is being fought on the 700 block of Ridge Road.

The call came in at 8:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.