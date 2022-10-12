Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter

By Mitchell Blahut
Oct. 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg says that it is overcrowded with dogs at its shelter.

Even after what executive director, Gary McIntyre says was a “record” adoption month in July, the shelter is back to its usual adoption rate.

The shelter says it is taking in more dogs than it’s giving out.

“It hasn’t been a drop-off from where we are normally. But it has been a significant drop from when we got to August at the end of the month versus July,” says McIntyre. “We are at about 130, 135 animals in August. And that’s pretty much our standard number. So, again, we’re back at our regular adoption level. But we’re actually at an increased intake level.”

It makes it even more difficult when other shelters are not able to help with this issue, because they are facing the same problem.

“And then, again, it’s complicated by the fact that we can’t send animals to other shelters because they have the same issues,” says McIntyre.

McIntyre says although the last two months have not been helpful to the non-profit with adoptions, October is already looking promising in addressing the issue.

McIntyre says, “We’re about 70 adoptions right now for October. So, we’re going to end October a little bit better than we did in August and September.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can dial 304-422-5541.

