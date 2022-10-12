A local look at farming for National Farmer’s Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

October 12 is National Farmer’s Day.

It’s a time to honor farmers and the work they do.

Marcus McCartney who is an Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator with the OSU Extension in Washington County says farming is an important and hard job.

McCartney said, “In Washington County, the majority of our farmers work 40, 50, sometimes 60 hours a week off the farm; then they come home and farm full time. These individuals are sacrificing a lot of their personal time and their livelihood, just to provide for their fellow neighbors. Agriculture is a way of life, they love it, that’s why they do it, and we should be thanking farmers every day.”

The farmers are not only producing food for people but are also doing their best to preserve the land.

McCartney said, “Our farmers here, about 144,000 acers, they are very good stewards of the land. They are taking care of the land for us and doing the best they can to make sure the environment is safe; and we have a safe place to live, play, and grow.”

McCartney says it’s important to celebrate National Farmer’s Day.

McCartney said, “October 12th is National Farmer’s Day. The goal is to thank a farmer, but we should really be thanking a farmer every single day. I feel our community, Washington County, does a great job. I feel they are very supportive down at the farmers market our community comes out and buy local.”

McCartney went on to say, October 12th used to be when crops were done being harvested, and a celebration could take place for the farmers.

