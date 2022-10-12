Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon.

According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue.

Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The call came in around 12:47 p.m.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, nd St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the accident.

