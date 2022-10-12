Obituary: Hammett, Mary Frances Becker

Mary Frances Becker Hammett, 99, of Williamstown, West Virginia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on July 10, 1923, in Lynch, Kentucky, to William Russell and Nettie Rogers Beckler.

Mary was a graduate of Lynch High School. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Marshall University. Mary had taught at Pennsboro High School, Bartlett High School, Williamstown High School, Warren High School, and Marietta High School. At the time of her retirement in 1980, she had been employed by the Washington County Joint Vocational School District for nine years as a Supervisor of Business and Office Education.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Williamstown, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and deaconess. She was also a member of Williamstown Woman’s Elect. Mary enjoyed reading, needlework, working outdoors, and traveling. She was so loved as a teacher that some of her former students would take her out every year up until the last two years when Mary was no longer able to go, and then some would visit her in the nursing home.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Donald Vosel; nephew, Gale Hammett Jr.; several other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Heather Gates (Alan).

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Mortimer Hammett, whom she married on August 2, 1951; two sisters, Joan Rowley and Virginia Lee Vosel.

Abiding with her wishes, she will receive direct burial, and there will be no services. Burial will be with her husband in Riverview Cemetery at a later time. Donations may be made in her name to the Williamstown Public Library.

