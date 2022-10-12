Obituary: Mensah, Abena Boakyewaa

By Phillip Hickman
Abena Boakyewaa Mensah, 39, of Marietta, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Nigeria to Patrick Mensah and Ena Vulor.  Abena was a 2002 graduate of Marietta High School and attended Washington State Community College and Marietta College.  She was a member of the Marietta Church of God.  She was a praise team member and was a pianist accompanist for many years.

In addition to her parents, Abena is survived by two sisters, Nana and Adjeiwaa Mensah.

Memorial services will be held at the Marietta Church of God at noon on Saturday, October 15th, with Pastor Dan Hess and Ayo Falokum officiating.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

