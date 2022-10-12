Obituary: Wagoner, Susan Jane

Susan Jane Wagoner Obit
Susan Jane Wagoner Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
Susan Jane Wagoner, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Cedar Grove Healthcare.

She was born July 4, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Woodrow and MaryJane Perkins.

Susan was a member of the Gateway Apostolic Church and loved teaching Sunday school.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William, two sons, William Jr. and Thomas, two brothers, Bill and Jim Perkins, and one sister, Sharon Burdette.

Susan is survived by two brothers, Danny Perkins (Karen), and Steve Perkins (Jinny); daughter-in-law Patricia Caplinger; two grandchildren, Woodrow Wagoner and Allison Richards (Ryan) and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marshall, and Elias.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday, two hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Wagoner family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.sunsetmemorial.com

