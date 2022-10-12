Ohio candidates on November ballot attend legislative forum

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce held a Legislative forum to hear from candidates on the November Ballot.

Those in person included Justice of the Supreme Court, Democratic Candidate Marilyn Zayas.

Court Auditor, Republican Candidate Matthew Livengood.

U.S. Representatives for the 6th District, Republican Candidate Bill Johnson and Democratic Representative Louis G. Lyras.

State Representative for the 94th District, Republican Candidate Jay Edwards.

State Representative for the 95th District, Republican Candidate Don Jones.

Videos were sent from Candidates including U.S. Senator, Democratic Candidate Time Ryan.

Ohio Governor, Democratic Candidate Nan Whaley.

Attorney General, Democratic Candidate Jeffery Crossman.

Secretary of State, Republican Candidate Frank LaRose.

And County Commissioner, Republican Candidate Kevin Ritter.

