Ohio candidates on November ballot attend legislative forum

WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce held a Legislative forum to hear from candidates on the November Ballot.

Those in person included Justice of the Supreme Court, Democratic Candidate Marilyn Zayas.

Court Auditor, Republican Candidate Matthew Livengood.

U.S. Representatives for the 6th District, Republican Candidate Bill Johnson and Democratic Representative Louis G. Lyras.

State Representative for the 94th District, Republican Candidate Jay Edwards.

State Representative for the 95th District, Republican Candidate Don Jones.

Videos were sent from Candidates including U.S. Senator, Democratic Candidate Time Ryan.

Ohio Governor, Democratic Candidate Nan Whaley.

Attorney General, Democratic Candidate Jeffery Crossman.

Secretary of State, Republican Candidate Frank LaRose.

And County Commissioner, Republican Candidate Kevin Ritter.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

State Representative Republican Jay Edwards will officially face Democrat Tanya Conrath on the...
Ohio Supreme Court rules to put Tanya Conrath on ballot
A structure fire was reported on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street in Parkersburg, according to...
Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street
A fire broke out during the lunch hour Feb. 22 in Shreveport. The fire on Weinstock Street was...
Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road
Police Lights
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries