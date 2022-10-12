Ohio Supreme Court rules to put Tanya Conrath on ballot

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

State Representative… Republican Jay Edwards will officially face Democrat Tanya Conrath on the November ballot for the 94th House district.

This comes as the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a decision by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Tuesday morning.

Conrath wanted to replace another Democratic Candidate on the ballot after they withdrew from the race. The Athens County Board of Elections voted 2 -to -2 on the ruling, sending the decision to LaRose.

Conrath appealed LaRoses’s decision… sending it up to the Supreme Court. That came to a 4-to-3 ruling in favor of allowing Conrath on the ballot.

Absentee ballots are still scheduled to be sent out Wednesday, according to the director of the Washington County Board of Elections.

The director, Mandy Amos says now that this decision has been made the board is reprinting those ballots.

”They’ll be going out just a little bit later because we have to use a vendor to build our ballot for us. So they’re currently working on that and as soon as that’s done we’ll start packing those ballots and we’re just going to work late just to get those out to everybody.”

Amos said this has been stressful for the workers, but they are doing their best to get everything prepared.

