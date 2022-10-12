Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:53 p.m. They say fire officials reported heavy flames inside the structure.

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and St. Joes Ambulance Services have responded to the scene.

We will keep you updated as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

A fire broke out during the lunch hour Feb. 22 in Shreveport. The fire on Weinstock Street was...
Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road
Police Lights
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
Washington County Career Center carpentry class builds new office building from scratch
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Career Center carpentry class builds new office building from scratch
Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heartwalk returns Thursday October 13
WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Heart Walk returns