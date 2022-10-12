Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:53 p.m. They say fire officials reported heavy flames inside the structure.

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Parkersburg Police Department, and St. Joes Ambulance Services have responded to the scene.

