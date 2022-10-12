UPDATE: Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Captain Tim Woollard said that firefighters had to go back to the scene Wednesday morning.

Cpt. Woollard explained that the trailer had been renovated, creating two roofs. Those metal roofs collapsed and cause the fire to continue to burn underneath.

The fire rekindled this morning. Crews fought the fire for about two hours. Cpt. Woollard said they believe it is out for good.

Original Story September 11,2022 According to officials, a structure fire is being fought on the 700 block of Ridge Road.

The call came in at 8:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

