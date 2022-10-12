Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges.

According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.

Turner plead guilty to one count of driving under the influence causing death. A three to 15-year sentence.

She also plead guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing death. A one to five-year sentence.

Turner was allegedly driving drunk on the morning of September 17, 2021, when she crashed her SUV, killing her 18-year-old passenger, Abigail Hause.

According to a criminal complaint, Turner fled the scene on foot and made no attempt to contact emergency services or to help Hause, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner was found and arrested hours later near the border of Pleasants County and Ritchie County while allegedly trying to hide behind a mobile home.

Turner’s sentencing is scheduled for December 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasants County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.