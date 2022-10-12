Women’s Giving Circle of Washington Co. gives funds to three non-profits

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County women’s group is helping out three selected non-profits with funding donations.

The Women’s Giving Circle came together for its second meeting of the year to invest in causes that impact women and children.

The three organizations are Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build” project, Tabby’s Closet at Marietta City Schools and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

One member of the group, Carol Wharff says that the group is always looking to get more involved with these non-profits after meeting them.

Including future funding, volunteering and continued support.

“And I think it’s important not just for our community to be able to service the people that live in our own community, but I think it’s important for all of us to be able to feel a part of the community,” says Wharff.

The group also votes on how to distribute the $7 thousand between the three organizations.

With four thousand going to Habitat for Humanity, two thousand to Tabby’s Closet and one thousand to the Salvation Army.

