Women’s Giving Circle of Washington Co. gives funds to three non-profits

Women’s Giving Circle of Washington Co. gives funds to three non-profits
Women’s Giving Circle of Washington Co. gives funds to three non-profits(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County women’s group is helping out three selected non-profits with funding donations.

The Women’s Giving Circle came together for its second meeting of the year to invest in causes that impact women and children.

The three organizations are Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build” project, Tabby’s Closet at Marietta City Schools and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

One member of the group, Carol Wharff says that the group is always looking to get more involved with these non-profits after meeting them.

Including future funding, volunteering and continued support.

“And I think it’s important not just for our community to be able to service the people that live in our own community, but I think it’s important for all of us to be able to feel a part of the community,” says Wharff.

The group also votes on how to distribute the $7 thousand between the three organizations.

With four thousand going to Habitat for Humanity, two thousand to Tabby’s Closet and one thousand to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Police Lights
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
A structure fire was reported on the 1300 block of Latrobe Street in Parkersburg, according to...
Structure fire reported on Latrobe Street

Latest News

First day of early voting in Washington County. Voters could go to the Washington County Board...
Day one of early voting in Washington County for the November General Election
School bus safety week is coming up and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure drivers...
Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?
FFA receives new state advisor from Wood Co. Tech Center
WTAP News @ 5 -New FFA director- Sept. 9, 2022
National Farmer's Day
A local look at farming for National Farmer’s Day