Wood County’s voting registration deadline is fast approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The general election is quickly approaching and so is your deadline to vote in Wood County.

To be specific, you will need to register by Tuesday of next week. To do that, simply stop by the Wood County clerk’s office. Just make sure you bring some form of official ID like your driver’s license or school-issued ID.

Even a few votes can make a difference in local races.

Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes said, “Your vote is going to count for city council, your vote’s going to count for your board of education which, in the last election cycle, was decided by three votes. One of my elections was decided by six votes.”

Govotewv.com is a helpful site where you can double check your registration status. The website is also useful for double checking that you’re bringing the necessary items you need in order to register.

You can also call the county clerk’s office to check your registration status at 304-424-1850.

Rhodes clarified that, if you are worried about whether or not you’re eligible to vote due to age, as long as you are 18 by election day, you can register.

Wood County’s absentee request deadline is November 2nd.

Washington County’s voting registration deadline has already passed. However, you can still request absentee ballots. Your request just needs to be received by noon on November 5th.

