18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

(MGN)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him when she left her house on October third without permission to meet Gohring at his parent’s camper on Goodrich Road in Muskingum Township in Washington County, Ohio.

The sheriff’s office says he admitted to the crime.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
Pedestrian dies from vehicle collision.
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
Cana Turner
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

Latest News

A council member opens her locker.
Raising student voices - Wood County Schools launch Student Advisory Council
WVSOM
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating 50 years
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
Cana Turner entered a guilty plea Sept. 19 for one count of driving under the influence causing...
WTAP News @ 5 - Cana Turner update