Arts and entertainment events happening October 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 13th
- Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- 2022 MOV Heart Walk 5:30 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
- Board Games at the Library 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Harry Potter-y Love 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
- Corners of Sanctuary 7 PM @ Dils Center
- Empire Wild 7:30 PM @ Baker University Center
Friday, October 14th
- Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Bill Cohen- 1960′s Folk Music Sing Along 8 AM to 9 AM @ Lafayette Hotel
- Bob Evans Farm Festival- Rio Grande, OH 9 AM to 5 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
- Wes Banco Art Display 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library 12 PM @ PKB/Wood County Library
- Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- Ages 4-5 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Library
- Four Course Friday Dinner 5:00 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
- Yung HAVOC 5 PM to 6 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
- Potter Welcome Porch Leaner 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Finetime: Frankenstein 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Last Dance of Dr. Disco-Mystery Dinner 6 PM @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
- Live Concert and Dinner Series: RB3 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
- Generation Gap 8 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Adelphia- Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, October 15th
- Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Bob Evans Farm Festival- Rio Grande, OH 9 AM to 6:30 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
- Creative Camp 9 AM to 6 PM @ Wood County 4-H Camp
- Muskingum River Day Cruise 9 AM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Digging the Past Archaeology Day 9:30 AM to 4 PM @ Campus Martius
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM @ 100 Mill Creek Rd. Marietta, OH
- Color Me United 5K Family Fun Run 10 AM @ Parkersburg City Park
- Kids Shop & Create- Ages 3 & up 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Bringing Forth Those Pioneers 2022 11 AM to 1 PM @ Mound Cemetery
- Little Oktoberfest Handmade Arts and Crafts 11 AM @ Marietta Moose Club
- Spooktacular Fall Festival 11 AM to 4 PM @ New Era One Room Museum
- Kick or Treat Fall Festival 12 PM to 5 PM @ Godbey Field
- ArtOberfest/ Chalk the Block! 1 PM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Jonathan Burns: Life of the Party 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Potter 3D House Crest 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- ArtOberfest 6 PM to 10 PM @ Downtown Market Street
- Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
- Jonathan Burns: Life of the Party 7 PM @ Hocking College
- Calan with the WV Symphony 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
- Smoot Theatre- The Carole King Songbook 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre
- Adelphia- Vinnie and the Lubricators 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, October 16th
- Bob Evans Farm Festival 9 AM to 5 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
- Butcher Bend Autumn Fest 12 PM
- Mark Trammel Quartet 6 PM @ South Parkersburg United Methodist Church
