Arts and entertainment events happening October 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - October 13th
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 13th

  • Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • 2022 MOV Heart Walk 5:30 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Board Games at the Library 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Harry Potter-y Love 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
  • Corners of Sanctuary 7 PM @ Dils Center
  • Empire Wild 7:30 PM @ Baker University Center

Friday, October 14th

  • Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Bill Cohen- 1960′s Folk Music Sing Along 8 AM to 9 AM @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Bob Evans Farm Festival- Rio Grande, OH 9 AM to 5 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
  • Wes Banco Art Display 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library 12 PM @ PKB/Wood County Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- Ages 4-5 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Library
  • Four Course Friday Dinner 5:00 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Yung HAVOC 5 PM to 6 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Potter Welcome Porch Leaner 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Finetime: Frankenstein 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Last Dance of Dr. Disco-Mystery Dinner 6 PM @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
  • Live Concert and Dinner Series: RB3 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
  • Generation Gap 8 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Adelphia- Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, October 15th

  • Octoberfeast in Marietta @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Spooktacular Blennerhassett Tours 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Bob Evans Farm Festival- Rio Grande, OH 9 AM to 6:30 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
  • Creative Camp 9 AM to 6 PM @ Wood County 4-H Camp
  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9 AM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Digging the Past Archaeology Day 9:30 AM to 4 PM @ Campus Martius
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM @ 100 Mill Creek Rd. Marietta, OH
  • Color Me United 5K Family Fun Run 10 AM @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Kids Shop & Create- Ages 3 & up 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Bringing Forth Those Pioneers 2022 11 AM to 1 PM @ Mound Cemetery
  • Little Oktoberfest Handmade Arts and Crafts 11 AM @ Marietta Moose Club
  • Spooktacular Fall Festival 11 AM to 4 PM @ New Era One Room Museum
  • Kick or Treat Fall Festival 12 PM to 5 PM @ Godbey Field
  • ArtOberfest/ Chalk the Block! 1 PM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Jonathan Burns: Life of the Party 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Potter 3D House Crest 5:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • ArtOberfest 6 PM to 10 PM @ Downtown Market Street
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival 7 PM to 10 PM
  • Jonathan Burns: Life of the Party 7 PM @ Hocking College
  • Calan with the WV Symphony 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
  • Smoot Theatre- The Carole King Songbook 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre
  • Adelphia- Vinnie and the Lubricators 9 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, October 16th

  • Bob Evans Farm Festival 9 AM to 5 PM @ Rio Grande, OH
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Fest 12 PM
  • Mark Trammel Quartet 6 PM @ South Parkersburg United Methodist Church

