Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School Marching Band

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Marching Band entered the new season looking to continue success it earned last year.

A mid-season change in leadership brought a time of transition.

Greg Myers was named the New Band Director in September.

Myers was band director in the middle school, which is helping with the change.

Myers said, “Well it’s always hard to do a transition. It was a little easier in the sense that I was the middle school band director too. At least half of the kids, I had in middle school, and I was the assistant here. This is actually my 17th year total with South.

Getting a new director mid-season is never ideal.

Seniors band leaders Breece Chaddock and Kaci Guthrie say they are stepping up and leading through this time of transition

Chaddock said, “So it’s been a little crazy but honestly all of us seniors have stepped up and I think we’ve done a really good job at helping all of the underclassmen.”

Guthrie said, “Just the way that they sound and the way their attitudes are. Their attitudes are amazing, they were so positive about everything. Everyone was so friendly, and people really stepped up.”

Senior Macie Watkins is a twirler for South’s Marching Band … and says she has been taking a positive approach.

Watkins said, “This year, I think everyone, after all the changes that have happened, we’ve really attacked everything with as much positivity as possible. This year especially has been my favorite year of them all.”

Senior Kaytlin Matheny says the change is bringing everyone together.

Matheny said, “This is our third band director. They all have different approaches and timings with how we come together with the band and the drumline. Overall it has been a lot smoother than it has in the past.”

Parkersburg South’s band is preforming “Rise From the Ashes” and looks at the history of West Virginia.

Senior Rylea Mercer talked about how Mr. Myers taking over helped make the show make sense.

Mercer said, “Ever since we got that new band director, the show has made more sense to us. When Mr. Shew left, Mr. Myers took over. Mr. Myers was our assistant director our freshman year.”

At the Oil & Gas Competition South received gold in field and parade.

At the Jim Kessel Invitational, they were first in their division and overall grand champions.

