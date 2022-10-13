Man accused of killing his mother is sentenced to a life behind bars

Lionel Gore was sentenced for the murder of his mother.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The man charged with murder for the death of his mother and then setting her house on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for aggravated murder.

Prosecutors say Lionel Gore killed his mother, Diane Gore, in November of 2021.

Diane was home watching young relatives when she and Lionel got into an argument. Diane told the children to play hide and seek during the altercation.

Lionel ended up killing her and cutting her head off afterwards. A six year old relative witnessed the decapitation.

Then Lionel set the house on fire.

In court on Thursday, Diane’s family confronted Lionel in a series of emotional statements.

When the judge asked Lionel if he wanted to apologize to his family, he said no.

We’ll have more details on the sentencing later tonight.

