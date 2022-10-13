Obituary: Jones, Regis Lawrence

Regis Lawrence Jones, 92, of Parkersburg, died October 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Regis was born on September 10, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Richard and Gracie Jones.

He was a Christian by faith and attended the Latrobe Street Church of Christ. He was a hard worker and held various jobs throughout his life, including working for Rish Equipment, Montgomery Wards, Fahlgren, Sumner School, and lastly with the WV Department of Transportation.

He loved sports. Although he only stood at 4 feet 10 inches tall, as an athlete, he wasn’t intimidated by his opponent’s size. He played point guard for the basketball team at Sumner School in 1947. He helped his team knock off the powerhouse Kelly Miller High School of Clarksburg, WV. Competing against guys that were between 5″10″ to 6′ 6″ tall, he scored 19 points in that game! He also was the starting quarterback for the football team.

His greatest joy in life was watching his two sons, Regis and Ensell, develop into outstanding athletes, as well as his two grandchildren. He loved watching his granddaughter, Briania (Jones) Davis, play volleyball for the University of Charleston. He also loved watching his grandson, Zarion Jones, play tennis for West Liberty University.

He will be greatly missed by all of his family, especially his wife, Esther, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.

Regis is survived by his wife, Esther N. Jones; two sons, Regis Jones and Ensell (Michelle) Jones, all of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Briania (Robert) Davis, Zarion Jones, Joshua Shears; one great-granddaughter, Addysen Davis and one sister, Regina Donaway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ensell Jones, and two sisters, Gracie Peters and Ilene Jones.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at noon for family and relatives at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV.

