Obituary: Rich, Linda Diane

Linda Diane Rich, age 73, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 16th, 1948, a daughter to the late Ruth Ann (Robinson) Roush and Ronal Roush. Linda was an avid reader and found joy in growing and maintaining a flower garden. She had a tremendous love for her family and her pets and was truly a lover of life.

Linda is survived by her children Brian Lowers (Jennifer), Tami Reynolds (David), and Melissa Browning (Roy); grandchildren Brian Reynolds and Taylor Lowers (Emily); brothers Gene Roush (Vicki) and Tom Roush and her significant other Danny White.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Carol Owens and brother John Roush.

A memorial gathering for Linda will be held Saturday, October 15th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, from 1-2, with a short service to follow. Linda’s remains will be cremated, per her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charleston Humane Society, 1246 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

