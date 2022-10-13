Raising student voices - Wood County Schools launch Student Advisory Council

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are implementing a new initiative to give students a voice. It’s called the Student Advisory Council.

Select students from every Wood County middle school and high school, including the Wood County Technical Center, now have a seat at the table.

Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss explained, “What they wanted to hear was students’ perspective based upon the county as a whole. What’s going on at Parkersburg High School? Is that going on at Parkersburg South? What are some things we’re really looking to improve on?”

Student Advisory Council members have the chance to bring ideas and concerns relating to school matters to officials. They’ll even get the chance to weigh in on policy.

Williamstown High School Council Member Kamryn Haynes was excited to be selected.

“It’s a great opportunity and I was thinking that there are a lot of things that I would like to tell them about and issues in our school that we can collaborate on,” she said.

Parkersburg High School Council Member Noah Ray shares that enthusiasm.

“I’ve never been in a position like this and I don’t think any other students around here really have but it’s refreshing to be able to speak to people who I know have the power to make the changes that I’m asking for,” he said.

There have already been a couple meetings. Council members tell us they’ve talked about infrastructure, the bleachers, traffic, and even phone policies.

Ray elaborated, “You aren’t allowed to have your phones out for any case this school year and we’re struggling with that a lot and we have been a help - our representatives have been a help - to show them why it’s a struggle, why certain students want to have their phones out...,”

The initiative is a chance for school officials like board of education members and school principals to see things in a new light.

Ray said, “I think it’s important mainly just because of the different perspectives because what the students see is a lot different from what the administrators see.”

Haynes added, “It’s really nice to know that we have a voice in what’s…the decisions being made at a higher level.”

Student Advisory Council members will meet with the Wood County Board of Education later this month.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.