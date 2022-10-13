West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating 50 years

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating 50 years.

WVSOM is the largest medical school in West Virginia that is based out of Lewisburg, but has a school in Parkersburg.

The school has some of the highest number of physicians working in rural communities.

Jim Nemitz, President of WVSOM, and Dr. Marla Haller, Assistant Regional Dean for Central West Statewide Campus, talked about the past and future of WVSOM and the students.

Nemits said, “Our founders had a vision for populating the rural areas of West Virginia with doctors of Osteopathic Medicine, and 50 years later we have done that.”

Haller said, “We hope that as our students rotate through those sites (hospitals), and if there’s residency opportunities for the students. If they are interested in staying in this area that they match in the residency, become attending physicians, and provide health care for this community.”

For more information on WVSOM you can visit:

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

