Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat

(wtap)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night.

In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning.

They say the school resource officer was immediately informed.  Officials located the person that possibly made the threat and talked to that person and their guardian.

The release from the school says that there is no credible evidence of a threat, and no weapons were found.

The incident is still under investigation, but the school system says both schools are secure and safe.

